EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Wayback Burgers has announced that the franchise will be donating 10% of its sales on March 14 to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of America. Wayback Burgers has raised over $825,000 for the non-profit since the beginning of their partnership 2018.

Wayback Burgers has hosted numerous national and local fundraising campaigns to support Boys & Girls Club of America in 2022. Additionally, the burger franchise awarded the Boys & Girls club of Oklahoma County with a $10,000 prize for winning the annual Boys & Girls Club of America Shake Recipe Contest.

For more information on Wayback Burgers and its philanthropic efforts, you can visit the burger franchise’s website, or visit its social media pages on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. For additional information about the Wayback Burgers franchise opportunity, click here.