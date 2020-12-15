Wayne County officials hope COVID-19 vaccine arrives by week’s end

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Officials in Fairfield, Illinois are trying to determine when the vaccine will arrive in Wayne County. Last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Fairfield Memorial Hospital would be in the first wave of hospitals to receive the vaccine.

The Wayne County Health Department said the vaccine has not arrived, but a spokesperson for the hospital said officials are still expecting a shipment by the end of the week.

