HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Authorities in Webster County have issued a golden alert for a missing elderly woman.

Seventy-six year old Lynn Long was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. on September 21. According to the Emergency Management Agency, Long was last seen driving a white 2012 Toyota Scion with Kentucky license plate “659XRT”.

Long’s last known location was the Dollar General store on Highway 41-A in Dixon. Authorities say that Long has health issues and may appear confused.

If you have seen her, or think you know where she may be, authorities ask that you contact Webster County Central Dispatch at 270-639-5012.