HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A semi accident caused backups in Webster County early this morning.

A semi ran off the road causing a blockage at around 3:00 a.m. on Interstate 69 near mile marker 29, just south of Sebree. When the semi ran off the road, it caused a blockage of both northbound lanes of the interstate, causing traffic to be backed up for several hours.

The crash has since been cleared, and no injuries have been reported.