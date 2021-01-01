Webster County welcomes new sheriff

DIXON, KY (WEHT) – The start of the new year means the start of a new era for the Webster County Sheriff’s Office. Friday was sheriff Donald Jones’ first day as the head of the sheriff’s office. He took over for former sheriff Frankie Springfield, who retired at the end of last year.

Jones has been with the department for 25 years, most recently as captain. He’s overwhelmed and excited at the opportunity.

“There’s a few things that I would like to try. There’s going to be a few changes, but I hope to carry on in the essence of former sheriff Springfield,” Jones said.

Jones also said he’s looking to get the department back to full staff by adding two more deputies.

(This story was originally published on January 1, 2021)

