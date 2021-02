Protesters gather in opposition to proposed cuts by University of Evansville President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz (December 15, 2020)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Saturday’s protest at the University of Evansville has been canceled due to the weather. It would have been the third organized protest in response to the proposed academic cuts to the university. UE announced it will retain its music department, but two other departments remain uncertain.

There’s no information on if the protest will be rescheduled.

(This story was originally published on February 12, 2021)