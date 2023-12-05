HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Eyewitness News ins inviting Tri-State job seekers to the Tri-State Job Fair being held at the RiverPark Center in Owensboro today.

Starting at 11:00 a.m., at least a dozen employers will be all in one place for applicants to check out and even take advantage of potential on-the-spot interviews.

Resume services will also be available for job seekers needing assistance or looking for a revamp of their resumes. In addition to the job fair, the community will have an opportunity to give back with a toy and clothing drive, and some resource outlets will also be in attendance to provide assistance to families who need it.

The job fair will run through 5:00 p.m. tonight. For those unable to attend, a virtual job fair experience is available on our Job Fair page.