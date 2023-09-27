HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- In the 1950s, a quickly growing medium called television was well on its way to replacing radio as the main source of home entertainment. On Sunday, September 27, 1953, with the flip of a switch, the first television station signed on here in the Tri-State.

That television station, Channel 60, was WEHT. Since that day, our channel number has changed, and our method of signal delivery has seen numerous changes compared to those early days, but on our 70th anniversary the mission of WEHT remains the same. We are here to entertain and to bring you the news of the day.

In honor of our milestone, the exterior of the old courthouse in downtown Evansville has been lit up in WEHT’s signature colors: red, white and blue thanks to the Old Courthouse Foundation who is helping us to celebrate today.

You too can help us to celebrate our legacy later this evening with a trip down memory lane. At 6:30 p.m. on ABC Channel 25, we will bring you a 30 minute special show. The special will revisit our history from Hal Wolford’s Backroads Reports to the first Friday Night High School Football Show, and everything in between.