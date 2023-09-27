HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- WEHT is celebrating 70 years of service to the Tri-State, and what would a conversation about our history be without Peggy Mitchell?

Many will remember Mitchell as the beloved host of her long running morning children’s show here on WEHT. As part of our anniversary celebration, we at WEHT are launching a Facebook page in Peggy Mitchell’s honor.

Viewers can visit the Facebook page right now and share memories and post old pictures and videos of your time with Peggy using the link below.

The Peggy Mitchell Show Facebook Page

WEHT will also be holding a special 70th anniversary show tonight, September 27, at 6:30 until 7:00 to celebrate our history including Peggy Mitchell’s beloved show.