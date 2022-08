EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After the horrible explosion that happened on Wednesday on Weinbach Avenue which left 3 dead and many more with destroyed homes, the Evansville Police Department has released body camera footage of the aftermath.

This is the edited bodycam footage was from a police responder who was one of the first ones on the scene after the explosion. Viewer discretion is advised as some of the images may be disturbing.