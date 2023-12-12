HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Wendell Foster, a local non-profit agency serving people with disabilities will announce the winners of their second annual Holiday Bourbon Raffle today, with 8 exclusive bourbon collections.

“We are very excited to host another bourbon raffle this holiday season with our biggest bourbon selection yet,” said Doug Hoyt, CEO at Wendell Foster. “With eight prize winners, we think we will definitely be making some seasons bright!”

Raffle prize bundles come from 8 different bourbon collections including Whistle Pig, Makers Mark, EH Taylor, Elijah Craig, Buffalo Trace, Weller, and a grand prize of Old Forester 150th Anniversary Collection.

Proceeds from the raffle will benefit Wendell Foster, which serves over 2,000 people with disabilities each year in Western Kentucky, Southern Indiana and beyond. The Organization provided over 75,000 services in 2022 through residential, rehabilitative, and community-based programming. Last year’s Holiday Bourbon Raffle raised over $26,000 for the non-profit.

The raffle drawing will take place on Tuesday, December 12 in the Elmer Administration Building on Wendell Foster’s campus at noon Central Time, and will also be livestreamed on Wendell Foster’s Facebook page.