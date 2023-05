HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Wesselman Woods invites visitors to enjoy their more than four miles of trails for free in honor of their 50th anniversary.

Free week at the woods will run from May 30 to June 4. The woods will be open during regular operating hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from Noon until 5 p.m.