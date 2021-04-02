Wesselman Woods trying to save salamanders

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Wesselman Woods wants to save the salamanders and need help.

Every spring, rain fills low-lying areas in the middle of Wesselman Park, where salamanders migrate to breed after emerging from hibernation. But they must cross a road separating the park from the nature preserve to reach their destination.

To keep them safe employees put up signs and road barriers. But motorists have damaged some of the barricades. They ran through one of those wooden barricades and broke legs, we were able to replace that. But they also ripped down one of our signs like shorted it. So we’ve taped it up for now, but we’re looking for more permanent solutions for those,” said Kristina Arwood, marketing director for Wesselman Woods.

Arwood said they started a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of raising money to put up a better gate to protect the salamanders.

