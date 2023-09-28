HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- With the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival only a few days away, festival goers can begin getting their half-pot tickets today.

The West Side Nut Club will hold a Drive-Thru only ticket booth from Thursday, September 28 through Saturday, September 30th at the corner of St. Joseph Avenue and the Lloyd Expressway.

The Drive-Thu both will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday, and from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. Credit cards, debit cards and apple pay will also now be accepted as payment for half-pot tickets. The prices for tickets are as follows: 3 tickets for $10, 20 tickets for $20, 50 tickets for $40 and 150 tickets for $100.

On Sunday, October 1, the half-pot booths will be moving to West Franklin St. and will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Booths will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Monday through Friday of the Fall Festival, and 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday October 7. The final drawing for the winner of the half-pot will be on Sunday, October 8.