HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The West Side Nut Club is calling on all talented young performers to try out for the Fall Festival Amateur Hour.

Auditions will be held on Wednesday, August 23 and Thursday, August 24 at the Mater Dei High School Auditorium. Auditions begin at 5:30 p.m., and officials ask that participants wear full costumes.

The Amateur hour presents a variety of talented young people from the area. The Amateur Hour Contest is divided into three divisions:

Junior Division: Pre-school through 5th grade

Middle School Division: 6th Grade- 8th Grade

Senior Division: Highschool Students in singing and dancing

A category also exists for college aged students through 24 years old for vocal performances only.

All acts will be limited to a five minute performance time, and contestants may only enter twice. Once as a single act, and once as a group member. Contestants must also provide their own accompaniment (without background vocals) on a CD or flash drive if they need it.

For the full list of rules and more information about the Amateur Hour Contest, visit nutclubfallfestival.com.