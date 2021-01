EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – A man from West Virginia was arrested in Vanderburgh County after police said he sent inappropriate messages and pictures to a minor. Christopher Samples, 48, was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail Monday.

An Evansville police detective said Samples knew the victim was 14. The allegations date back to 2018. Samples is charged with child solicitation. His bond is set at $50,000 cash.

(This story was originally published on January 26, 2021)