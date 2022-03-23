DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – Recent severe weather outbreaks, including a damaging tornado near New Orleans, Louisiana, has a ripple effect of emotions here in our area, specifically western Kentucky. After surviving the December 10 tornado, residents in the Dawson Springs area say they are easily impacted by similar scenes of destruction.

“My husband watched it, and I went into the bedroom. I couldn’t watch it,” explains Maranda West, who says she lost an aunt and mother-in-law during the tornado.

Dawson Springs resident Lori Mitchell says she had emotions and fears coming to the surface while watching the storm unfold in the deep south. “That’s the first thing I’m thinking is, ‘Check: Is this coming near us?’ You’re just scared to death,” says Mitchell.

Both individuals say they now question where they will go to seek shelter, and how they will keep their families safe in future severe weather events. For the tornado-ravaged community, any sense of normalcy is a welcome relief, and Ms. Becky’s Place in Dawson Springs offered that to residents after reopening in early February.

Owner Becky James says residents and volunteers packed her restaurant, enjoying the company and any brief escape from the recovery.

“It was like it had never happened, you know,” explains James. “Just coming down here and being with everybody, it kind of felt like being home. That was a good feeling.”

James says a lot has changed since December 10, and suspects the ongoing rebuilding efforts will bring another drastic physical change to Dawson Springs in the coming months. James, Mitchell and West all agree that while the process is slow, their community will rebuild stronger and better than before.