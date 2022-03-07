HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Plenty of rain fell overnight Sunday into Monday morning with a lot of lightning. Luckily, much of the Tri-state was spared from any severe weather. There were two severe storm warnings, but no major damage was reported.

The big story is the amount of rain that fell across the area causing flooding issues. Vanderburgh county dispatched received reports of cars bypassing barricades, and more barricades have been requested for southbound Highway 41 at Pigeon Creek due to flooding.

Live First Warning Doppler Radar is able to estimate how much rain has fallen across the area, and many locations have received quite a hefty amount: