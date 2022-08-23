EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – This Thursday the Evansville Parks Department will be holding a community open house to hear your ideas for the city’s parks. Every five years, the cities and towns in Indiana are required to update their master plan for the next five years, to come up with a list of what the department hopes to accomplish, and now it’s almost time to see what the Tri-Staters want.

Every week, dozens gather in Wessleman Park to play volleyball. One mother says she joins to get her daughter involved. Meanwhile, Keenyn Wallace says he got the league together to add some positivity to his life.

“I needed to turn things around in my life,” says Wallace. “This is one thing that I enjoyed last year, and I was in a random group last year. So I just took it upon myself.”

They say they love having these outdoor activities in the city’s parks, but they say they shouldn’t be overlooked.

“I think the the important part is is to get the feedback from the community in actually implement some of the recommendations,” says Deputy Mayor and interim Parks Department Director Steve Schaefer.

In past years, the open house has produced some big ideas – like the skatepark on the river front and Mickey’s Kingdom. So the question is – should there be new parks added or maintain what’s already here?

“If there were an addition to the parks, I think that’d be really, really cool,” says Laura Shepherd. “But I’d like to start with what we have now. I would love to start with Wesselman’s for instance, because the playground that is up near the front of the entrance is it’s not in good shape. And I have a two year old and we come out here at least twice a week. So that’s really important.”

Some of Evansville’s parks are in great condition, and some could use some TLC.

“So you can see, our parks do need a lot of work and a lot of help,” says Councilwoman Missy Mosby. “We need to follow through and take care of what we have. If we’re not taking care of what we have, how we can take care of anything new?”

“I agree with Councilwoman Mosby in terms of, we need to invest in the parks that we have, and also maintain them,” adds Schaefer. “And we’ve been working together to try to figure out solutions. One of the things that I’ve tried to stress is we need to invest in our existing parks, but we also need to come up with new attractions and new park concepts that the community would like to see.”

Councilwoman Missy Mosby has always been an advocate for the city’s parks, but she says there’s just not enough help.

“We need more workers,” adds Mosby. “There’s only 12 or 13 workers for, you know, 70 plus parks, and you just can’t maintain the parks with that amount of workers. So that’s one thing that I have been very vocal during budget hearings is, I don’t see that in the budget. And I want to know why. That’s something we really need to look at. There’s no way that that few amount of workers can maintain all these parks, I’m not saying they’re doing a bad job. It’s not that. It’s they need help, and they need more workers.”

Many say keeping all of the parks up to par – new or old – should be at the top of the city’s priorities.

“If you can’t feel proud of the parks and the different things that the city has to offer, then you won’t be proud of Evansville,” says Mosby.

Public feedback can be provided several ways – whether online at www.evansvilleparksplan.com or in-person at a Community Open House on Thursday, August 25 from 4 to 8pm at the C.K. Newsome Community Center.