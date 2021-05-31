Where are they on that project: Evansville Christian Elementary School

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — A multi-million dollar project that will bring a new school and more jobs to Warrick County is nearing completion.

The new Evansville Christian Elementary School off Lincoln Ave. and Epworth Road will serve grades K thru 6 next school year.

For the past 45 years, the Evansville Christian School has utilized a local church for its elementary students, but that will soon change.

“It just became time for us to chart our own path,” said Head of School at Evansville Christian School Mike Allen.

The project was started right before the pandemic and officials say it’s something they’ve dreamed of for decades. Even with the pandemic, plans moved forward.

“Realistically, school is not designed to be apart and distant, it’s designed to be in a relationship in the community and learning from people,” Allen said.

Up to 616 kindergarten through sixth grade students could be accommodated at the $13.5 million dollar state of the art facility.

The community helped raise $9.5 million dollars and more fundraising is underway.

The building is over 63,000+ square feet, with a full gymnasium, band and music areas, technology lab, media center and art rooms. Officials say the new facility will help streamline each grade level.

“We currently have K through 5th grade in one building, and then sixth and seventh in another building and 8th through 12th in our high school building, this building will take K through sixth,” Allen said. “Our middle school will become 7th and 8th and then our high school building which opened in 2017 will become a true high school building 9th through 12th.”

The building is set to be finished in June, with students in the classroom by the start of the school year in August. The new school building also brings an economic boost: more jobs.

“As you continue to grow you can’t stretch a rubber band further than it’s willing to hang on to itself,” Allen said. “We have absolutely done quite a bit of hiring and we still have some positions open.”

With only a few months to go, officials say they are ready for a new start.

“Buildings come and go but the people are what make anything matter and the thing that is not changing about an old building or a new building is the people that come in and spend their time there and that is what I’m most excited about,” Allen said.

(This story was originally published on May 31, 2021)