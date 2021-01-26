White Co. Sheriff retiring in March

CARMI Ill. (WEHT) – Doug Maier, sheriff of White County, Illinois, announced his retirement on Facebook Tuesday. He has been sheriff of the community for nearly 20 years.

“It is with mixed emotions that I inform you I will be retiring as White County Sheriff effective March 1, 2021. It has been an honor and privilege to have served the people of White County for the past 39 years, serving as a deputy for 21 years and as your Sheriff for the past 18 years,” the post read. Maier hopes to spend more time with his wife, children, and granddaughter, the post continued.

(This story was originally published on January 26, 2021)