EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – With the weather getting nicer every day, some members of the community were out in full force to keep areas of the Evansville’s west-side looking beautiful.

“We just think it’s important to be outside and see the beauty,” says Ryan Payne, Vice President of the Westside Improvement Association.

Dozens of people young and old went to Gateway Garden at Helfriech Park Saturday afternoon to maintain the greenery that so many enjoy.

The Westside Improvement Association was founded in the 1970’s and flourished under the leadership of former president Charlie Stocker, who passed away in 2021.

Workdays like today ensure their continued elegance for years to come.

“This was all donated by the WIA, this whole area, so each year we just come back and maintain it. We prune all the weeds, we just make sure that all the flowers are kept in good condition,” says Payne.

Younger volunteers pitched in a hand as they recognized the importance of events such as these for the local environment.

“I mean it’s just nature, it’s where we live in – we need to start helping it out, because if we don’t, it’s just gonna fall,” says high school freshman Kingston Russell.

The WIA says although this is typically a yearly event, improvements will continue year round as needed.