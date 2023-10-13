HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- ‘Eat Drink & Be Scary’ is returning to Willard Public Library on Friday, October 13.

The festivities kick off at 4:00 p.m. with a trick-or-treating tour inside the Library where folks of all ages can explore each department and collect goodies along the way. Local food trucks, Stuft, Hot Diggity Dog, and Sugar Momma’s will be available to serve up some great food beginning at 5:00 p.m. Adults will also be able to enjoy beverages from Haynie’s Corner Brewing Co. beginning at 6:00 p.m.

As the sun starts going down at 6:45 p.m. a screening of the classic “Ghostbusters” will take place on the big screen in Willard Park, and attendees are encouraged to bring chairs & blankets to enjoy themselves with friends and family.

Parking is available at the Berry Global parking lot on the corner of First Avenue and Franklin Street, and the trick-or-treating, costume contest and movie are free and open to the public.

“Eat, Drink & Be Scary” is an annual Halloween event hosted in Willard Park, dedicated to providing a memorable and safe Halloween experience for the entire community.