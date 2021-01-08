Wilson murder trial moved to May

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A trial date is scheduled for a suspect charged in the murder of a Gibson County man. Jacob Wilson of Fort Branch will now stand trial on May 3. He faces charges in connection with the 2018 death of Sam Bethe of Buckskin.

Police said Bethe was shot and his home was set on fire. Ashley Robling pleaded guilty in this case and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

(This story was originally published on January 8, 2021)

