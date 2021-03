EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and local health officials are set to update the city’s fight against COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

It comes after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the state’s mask mandate will be lifted on April 6 leaving restrictions up to local governments. The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Eyewitness News will deliver live coverage.

(This story was originally published on March 29, 2021)