HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Winter weather is here in the Tri-State, and the high winds and rain has caused many power outages around the area.

In Evansville, just over 645 customers are without power, according to the CenterPoint outage map with about 20 power outages reported at around 8:15 a.m.

Kenergy has confirmed 8 customers without power, but 62 additional customers are suspected without power.

To see Evansville power outages, visit the CenterPoint outage map at centerpointenergy.com.