HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A woman is facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death following a Labor Day crash on I-69.

According to a police affidavit, 29 year old Mariah Kammerer was arrested after causing a deadly crash when she slammed into a car parked on the shoulder of I-69. According to reports from witnesses, Kammerer’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and was weaving in and out of traffic lanes prior to the crash.

Kammerer is currently in the Vanderburgh County Jail.