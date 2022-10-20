HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On the evening of October 19, A woman died after being hit by a vehicle on South Green Street in Henderson. Witnesses to the accident stated that a woman who looked as though she was having a medical emergency was standing along the side of the road. As she attempted to cross the street, she fell forward into the road and moments later she was struck by a vehicle. Emergency responders pronounced her dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene, but contacted law enforcement after hearing news of the incident.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.