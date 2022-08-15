DALE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ready to get your craft on? The Yellow Banks Craft Fair is back! After being put under new ownership back in January 2021, they had announced on their website that Yellow Banks would be revitalized over the next 12 months to bring back some of the classics.

Some of these included: Log cabins for short term rentals, RV sites for visitors, fishing and swimming.

The fair will take place on September 24 to 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be crafts, food, demonstrations and fun. The fair has opened up it’s applications for vendors which can be found on here

More information can also be found at their website.