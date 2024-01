HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Young & Established will be holding a coat drive to help kids in need.

The coat drive will give free coats to children in need and will last from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on January 12. The drive will take place at Young & Established, located at 1308 Vann Avenue in Evansville.

Coats will be given out on a first come, first served basis, and only one coat per child is allowed, with each child needing to be present to receive their coat.