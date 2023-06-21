EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Local non-profit Young & Established has come up with a business to help teach financial skills to local kids. The food truck, dubbed “Y & Eats”, is run entirely by students involved with the program.

“This is an idea I’ve been wanting to do for a very long time – teaching our kids financial literacy, so just teaching them how to work together and hold each other accountable, and a lot of our students wanted to make some money as well,” says Courtney Johnson, Executive Director of Young & Established.

Set up on Vann Avenue outside the Young & Established headquarters, the business sells snacks of all kinds, such as chips, soda, and a crowd favorite Oreo ice cream sandwich. Johnson says that feedback has been overwhelmingly positive so far.

“It’s been a huge success. They had their first big event Saturday at Juneteenth, and just the feedback we got from individuals that stopped by our booth – even the mayor was happy to stop by and give them some great feedback on how professional they were. But they’re learning a lot and that’s what it’s all about,” says Johnson.

The employees say they are also learning real world problem solving skills as they work to improve on their success.

“It’s difficult, I can tell you that – but you know, you slowly learn from your mistakes. It’s not always going to work out the first time, but you know, we’ve only owned it for awhile, but I’m sure as we progress, it will get better and better and better,” says employee Zalen Montoya.

“It’s a really good program. I’m thankful for Courtney for putting this up in this neighborhood; we really need it,” says employee Kingston Chambers.

Customers tell Eyewitness News they are equally enthusiastic about the new venture.

“I am a custom trying to celebrate these young guys for doing their business out here and doing a good thing, Young & Established. I came over here to make a donation for my church to support these guys doing what they’re doing,” says customer Karen Clardy.

Young & Established says the schedule for the truck will be posted on social media for anyone that wants to show their support for what these young businessmen are doing.