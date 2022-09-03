HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Not only a few hours after a car crashed into a Dollar Tree, Henderson strikes again! This time the target was the Walgreens on the intersection of 2nd and Green Street, right down the road from the previously mentioned Dollar Tree.

The Henderson Fire Department posted about it saying, “You’re not going to believe this, folks, but….”

According to Dispatch, the Redbox and a trash can were hit with very minor damage to the building itself. Officials say there is now a hissing sound coming from the vehicle.

This is breaking news and will be updated when more information becomes available.