EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – YWCA Evansville is hosting an evening program on January 4 at 5:30 p.m. as part of its Boss Up! initiative.

The theme of the program is Our Time is Now, and features guest speakers Indiana State Senator, Vaneta Becker, and Vanderburgh County Councilwoman, Stephanie Terry.

Boss Up! is a leadership development initiative of the YWCA EmpowHER group designed to help strengthen women’s personal leadership skills, build confidence, and explore the ways they can be inclusive leaders in the workplace, their personal life and in the community. The Boss Up! speaker series provides women with an opportunity to learn new ideas, be inspired, and strengthen their leadership presences and capabilities.

The program will take place at 118 Vine Street in downtown Evansville in the YWCA parlor. Parking is available in the YWCA’s rear parking lot. Due to road closures, attendees must access the building from either 1st and Vine or from Veteran’s Memorial Parkway via Court Street. The event is free and light refreshments will be served.