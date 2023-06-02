HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- TSM Holdings, the owner of Towne Square Mall in Owensboro, has made a statement about Ellis Entertainment withdrawing from their commitment to make an over $30 million investment in Owensboro.

TSM has put the blame on the Owensboro City Commission for not amending the indoor smoking ordinance, which is why Ellis did not commit to the deal. TSM says this could be the final blow to the south Frederica corridor.

TSM states that Ellis designed a facility that allows its adult patrons who choose to smoke to do so in a completely segregated, small section, equipped with a stand-alone, state-of-the-art

ventilation system.

TSM made the following statement about how they believe the community feels.

“The community’s response to Ellis’ announced withdrawal from Owensboro is clear: the

community wants progress, tax revenue, jobs, entertainment, and the revitalization of south

Frederica. The City still has an opportunity to salvage the situation in two ways. First, the

Commissioners can actually vote on whether to amend the smoking ordinance to provide the

narrow exception requested by Ellis. Second, if that fails, the Commission can vote on whether

to allow the parcel leased by Ellis to be de-annexed from the City and allow all of the

aforementioned benefits to flow to Daviess County, whose smoking ordinance would permit the

plans developed by Ellis.”

The next City Commission meeting is Tuesday, June 6.