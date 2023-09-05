HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- After decades of serving as a shopping staple in Owensboro, the interior portion of the Towne Square mall will be closing today.

The mall was recently in talks to be included in Ellis Park’s expansion plans, but the project was scrapped, potentially due to the fact that the City Commission decided not to amend Owensboro’s indoor smoking ordinance.

The mall’s current 10 vendors have been receiving re-location assistance from Gulf Stream Enterprises, which owns the facility, and we are told that new development plans are in the works.