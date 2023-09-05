OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Today officially marks the closing of the interior of Towne Square Mall. In early August, officials announced the Owensboro Mall was set to close on Sept. 5.

The mall had been anticipating an extension that incorporated Ellis Park, but after the City Commission decided against amending the indoor smoking ordinance, Gulf Stream Enterprises felt it would be more suitable to redevelop and revitalize the interior.

10 tenants were working on next steps for where they would set up shop. They have all cleared out, after receiving instructions to finish the remainder of their move on Aug. 31.

Sports Country, a sports memorabilia store, let customers know they would be relocating to 317 Park Plaza Drive. The store recently had their grand opening.

Gadsook, a custom printing and embroidery company for t-shirts, worked to continue to clear out their space.

Other customers shared that Bath and Body Works informed them the business would be focusing on transferring of inventory to their Evansville location.

19-year-old Riley Stranathan says she would love to see the facility be used to create more opportunities for college-age students to spend their free time.

“Laser tag, and like indoor mini golf and maybe indoor bowling would definitely bring people in,” said Stranathan.

Matt Montgomery says he shopped at Bath and Body works during its last week of Operations. Montgomery is hopeful the future of the facility is in great hands.

“I hope they turn that mall into something that’s gonna be great. I know they can…I’m sure of it. So, hope that happens,” said Montgomery.

In August, Ed Ray, the Chief Operating Officer of Gulf Stream Services, shared ideas about the spaces potential use, including a senior center location.

Officials say having a new open space, in South Frederica, that they can potentially work on with larger users is something the company is looking forward to for the city.