GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials at the Toyota plant in Gibson County want to make residents aware that if they hear storm sirens on March 1, there is no cause for concern.

The plant will be conducting take cover drills today, which involve the use of their on-site weather sirens. There will be two drills throughout the day, one at 10:20 a.m. and one just after 11 p.m.

Officials say that sirens will only be set off at the Toyota plant, not county wide.