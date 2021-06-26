Tracey Zeller Jewelry closes its doors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Tracy Zeller Jewelry in Evansville officially closed after holding a retirement sale earlier this year.

Tracy Zeller and her husband Jim are retiring after 35 years in business.

They made the announcement earlier this year.

They say any future appointments for repairs will still be honored along with layaway options.

“It’s been very humbling because so many of our clients that I’ve had for 35 years…35 years in the industry and 17 years as Tracy Zeller jewelry have come out to share their stories and take one final look. We’ve had people buy for Christmas and say they’re gonna put this back and give it to a loved one or get it out for themselves for Christmas. So the final day has been very busy. It’s been very exciting because we’re excited about retiring and it’s been very humbling,” said Zeller.

She said while she doesn’t plan on moving out of the Tristate, she plans on spending some of her retirement traveling.