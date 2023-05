HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A pioneer in a sport with deep Tri-State roots has died.

Don Masterson passed away Monday.

Masterson was a farmer in Spencer County, Indiana, but he is known by many people as one of the most successful competitors in the sport of tractor pulling.

Masterson started professional tractor pulling in the 1970s. He won several national championships with his tractor named “Tinker Toy”.

Masterson has battled several health problems in recent years.

Arrangements are pending.