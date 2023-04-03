HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Fire Department along with emergency crews are responding to an early morning crash on the northbound Twin Bridge.

The Henderson Fire Department said shortly after 5:30 a.m. Monday morning a five car accident occurred on the northbound Twin Bridge.

HFD said there are no injuries and no person was entrapped inside one of the cars.

The Henderson Emergency Management Agency says two cars are left on the bridge.

Officials say the northbound twin bridge is back open

Eyewitness News tower cameras captured several emergency vehicles heading south on the northbound twin bridge to help HFD.

Fire crews say to avoid the area while they work to clear the scene.