WARRICK Co. (WEHT) — A dump truck hit a utility pole early Friday morning in Warrick County causing a small power outage to nearby customers.

According to dispatch, shortly before 6:30 a.m. a dump truck hit a utility pole and power lines in the area of Vann Road at Anderson Road.

Multiple crews have responded and blocked traffic in that area.

At least 110 customers are without power in that area.

Ohio Township Fire department and CenterPoint Energy has responded.

This is a developing story.