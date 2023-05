HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers traveling northbound on Highway 41 out of Kentucky will likely experience delays due to multiple traffic accidents.

First responders are currently on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Highway 41 and Riverside Drive.

Officials are also on the scene of a crash on the northbound lane of 41, just before the Audubon State Park entrance.

Crews are currently in the process of clearing both scenes.

There have yet to be any reports of any injuries.