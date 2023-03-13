HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Some short-term closures are needed from March 13 to March 17 as work continues on Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing. The closures will accommodate for the delivery of large concrete beams to the site of the new bridges that will carry future I-69 traffic over Canoe Creek.

Drivers should expect US 41 North between KY 351 and US 60 to be down to one lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day, as well as rolling closures up to 15 minutes between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.. Drivers traveling on US 60 east between Richardson Avenue and Barrett Boulevard will also experience these rolling closures. The intersection of Barrett Boulevard and US 60 will also be temporarily closed in all directions to allow for workers to move the large beams through the area.

Officials advise drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and observe the lower speed limit in work zones.