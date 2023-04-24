HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – CSX Railroad plans to make repairs at U.S. 60 in Henderson County.

The repairs are scheduled to begin April 24 and will continue through April 27. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes while that work is being completed.

