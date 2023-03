EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A tree has fallen into the street taking down powerlines on Weaver road, just north of Mill Road. CenterPoint has been called to the area to begin working to get the tree out of the road and making repairs to the lines. There is no word on how long these repairs may take.

Commuters who travel through the area will need to find an alternate route, as traffic is unable to make it through the area.