WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Traffic on the Green River Bridge at Sebree will be down to one lane beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning to allow for crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to conduct an inspection on the bridge. Drivers should be prepared for possible delays in the area.

Flaggers will be in the area directing traffic while crews complete the inspection. The work is expected to be complete by 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.