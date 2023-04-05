HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Lewisport Volunteer Fire Department and Hancock County dispatch say that Highway 60 east of the stoplight at Highway 657 is closed in both directions due to downed powerlines in the area. This closure may last several hours.

Hancock County Dispatch says the power lines were downed due to a traffic accident in the area. There have been no reports of any injuries.

The Lewisport Volunteer Fire Department says traffic in the area is being rerouted through town. Officials ask drivers to slow down and stay alert for emergency responders.

Kenergy is on scene to assess the situation.

Eyewitness News will update this story as more information becomes available.