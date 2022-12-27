PIKE Co. (WEHT) — Sgt. Todd Ringle w9ith Indiana State Police (ISP) posted that both Northbound lanes on I-69 at the county line are open again as of 9:31 a.m.

Ringle says the crash involved a semi and three other vehicles, and there was one injury. INDOT has treated the roadway and all vehicles have been removed.

ORIGINAL STORY

A Tuesday morning crash has closed a part of I-69 at the Pike/Daviess County line.

Indiana Sergeant Todd Ringle posted to social media shortly before 8 Tuesday morning of a crash with injury on I-69 northbound at the county line.

Both northbound lanes are currently closed in that area.

