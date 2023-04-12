HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – As of around 10:40 a.m., one Eastbound lane has been opened. Authorities think they will be out there cleaning up the wreck for a couple more hours.

A semi driver was going Eastbound hauling scrap metal /nails, water heater, wheels, stop signs and more for a company out of Eddyville. Law enforcement officials say the semi flipped over into median and scrap metal was spilled everywhere.

Officials tell us the driver went to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

ORIGINAL

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a vehicle accident at the 70 mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway. Ohio County Dispatch tells Eyewitness News that the eastbound lanes are closed and westbound is down to one lane at this time.

There is yet to be word of any injuries.

Officials advise that drivers use caution if driving through the area.