EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Storms from Monday night and Tuesday morning are causing several road closures.

In Evansville, dispatch tells Eyewitness News Morgan Avenue is closed between Welworth Avenue and Theater Drive.

Also closed is the intersection of Newburgh Road and Fuquay.

Vann Avenue is also closed Tuesday morning between Lincoln and Bellemeade with several traffic lights out.

Evansville Police recently posted on social media drivers should avoid the Lloyd Expressway and the Vann Avenue intersection. The light is currently flashing red in all directions and traffic is backed up.

In Gibson County, the sheriff’s office says south State Road 65 has been closed due to trees and lines down between 950 South and 1000 South.